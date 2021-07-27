Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEP stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

