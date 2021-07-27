Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.52 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

