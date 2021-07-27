Century Communities (CCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Century Communities has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

