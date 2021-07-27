Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

DCCPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

