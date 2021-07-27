China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 22,140 shares traded.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $129.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 3.16.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.