Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 178,535 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Soligenix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.