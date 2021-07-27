Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.