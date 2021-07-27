Analysts Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.90. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.30%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

