Tenet Healthcare Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $73.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

