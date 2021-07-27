Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.