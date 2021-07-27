DA Davidson Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.56 on Monday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

