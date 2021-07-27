Raymond James Initiates Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.