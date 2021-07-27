TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 189,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

