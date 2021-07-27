SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $29.72 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

