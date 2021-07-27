Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.
DDAIF stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
