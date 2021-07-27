Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

DDAIF stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

