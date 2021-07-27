Comparing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nevro has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nevro and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 3 9 0 2.75 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $194.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.17%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Nevro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Apollo Endosurgery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $362.05 million 14.70 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -61.95 Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 5.12 -$22.61 million ($0.99) -8.04

Apollo Endosurgery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.16% -23.26% -11.33% Apollo Endosurgery -37.52% -730.71% -23.21%

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, and delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands; and Orbera Coach, a digital and remotely delivered aftercare program. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

