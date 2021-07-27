Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

