Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Integer has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.28.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.