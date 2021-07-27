Pfizer (PFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.55-3.65 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFE opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

