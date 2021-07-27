ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

ZIL2 stock opened at €13.72 ($16.14) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a twelve month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company has a market cap of $869.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.22.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

