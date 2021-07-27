Beazley’s (BEZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 392.80 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -67.72.

In other news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

