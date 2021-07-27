Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

