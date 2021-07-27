Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €43.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

