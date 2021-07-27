Black Stone Minerals, L.P. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

