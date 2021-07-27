Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $453.96 and last traded at $453.54, with a volume of 393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 20.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 29.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Generac by 49.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $6,054,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

