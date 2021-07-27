Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

CPE stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

