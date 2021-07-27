P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, July 29th

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, July 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.59. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at $640,510.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 68.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

