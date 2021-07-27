Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $164.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

