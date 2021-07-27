Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

