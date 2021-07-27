EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

EOG opened at $74.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 741.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

