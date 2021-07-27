Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$38.50.

7/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

6/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:FM opened at C$25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 569.55. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$11.21 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

