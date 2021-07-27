Research Analysts Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFC. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.