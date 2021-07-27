Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 13,366 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 628% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,836 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

