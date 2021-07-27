Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 27th (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERV) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Verve Therapeutics had issued 14,035,789 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $266,679,991 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

