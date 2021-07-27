Centricus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Centricus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CENHU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Centricus Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. Centricus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENHU. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $17,152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,452,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,925,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,457,000.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

