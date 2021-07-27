ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (NYSE:ZIM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 27th

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (NYSE:ZIM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $217,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIM. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,682,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

