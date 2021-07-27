Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (NASDAQ:TRMR) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (NASDAQ:TRMR) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had issued 6,768,953 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $128,610,107 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

