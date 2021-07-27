Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.