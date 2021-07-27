Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$265.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$252.31.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$243.30 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

