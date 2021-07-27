Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

