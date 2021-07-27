Comparing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and New Jersey Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 109.01%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and New Jersey Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 15.85 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.86 New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 7.75 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% New Jersey Mining -36.56% -20.96% -15.34%

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Jersey Mining beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.