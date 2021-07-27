Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

