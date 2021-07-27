Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

NYSE:PAC opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

