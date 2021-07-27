Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

