Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of INTA stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $33.26.
Intapp Company Profile
