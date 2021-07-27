Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Get Vine Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vine Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $9,618,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vine Energy (VEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.