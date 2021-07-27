Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Issued By Scotiabank

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Orbia Advance in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

