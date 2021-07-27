Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

