IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.70.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.27 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.98.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

