Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQX. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

TSE:EQX opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.77 and a twelve month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

