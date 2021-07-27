Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.43.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$64.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.01. The firm has a market cap of C$37.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

